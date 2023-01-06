Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: I Am Begging You, Don't Vaccinate Your Child Against Covid-19 Because In Many Cases, It Will Be A Death Sentence For The Child
"If you vaccinate them if you vaccinate children, it's going to become a thousand times worse … you are going to turn this transient situation into something that is permanent, that is going to suppress the innate immune system for a long time. That it is not going. To be able to be trained or to be educated to recognize all the viruses it should recognize, but instead can even be pushed to recognize components of its own body that suppress, in fact, or that will lead to autoreactivity and immune pathology"
"This is irreversible and very serious. So it will lead to a tremendous storm of acute COVID death … And very severe immune pathology. I swear you I have 30 years of vaccine expertise. This is not a joke."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.