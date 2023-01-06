Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: I Am Begging You, Don't Vaccinate Your Child Against Covid-19 Because In Many Cases, It Will Be A Death Sentence For The Child





"If you vaccinate them if you vaccinate children, it's going to become a thousand times worse … you are going to turn this transient situation into something that is permanent, that is going to suppress the innate immune system for a long time. That it is not going. To be able to be trained or to be educated to recognize all the viruses it should recognize, but instead can even be pushed to recognize components of its own body that suppress, in fact, or that will lead to autoreactivity and immune pathology"





"This is irreversible and very serious. So it will lead to a tremendous storm of acute COVID death … And very severe immune pathology. I swear you I have 30 years of vaccine expertise. This is not a joke."