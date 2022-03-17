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They Cannot Hide from the Truth!
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20 views • March 17, 2022
When you're given just one side of the story, it's not easy to know how much of what you're getting is truthful and honest and how much of it is part of a narrative that is being pushed out.
In this day and age, getting your information from multiple sources has nevr been more important!
Learning to look at current events from different perspectives is vital if you want to understand what's going on.
It's no longer enough to be a casual consumer of the main stream news!
In this day and age, getting your information from multiple sources has nevr been more important!
Learning to look at current events from different perspectives is vital if you want to understand what's going on.
It's no longer enough to be a casual consumer of the main stream news!
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