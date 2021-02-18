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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The NEW N-Word - Hate Crime Against Dr. SHIVA
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, Educator LIVE exposing the hate crime unleashed on him and his movement for #TruthFreedomHealth.
Get Educated or Be Enslaved
JOIN VASHIVA.COM/JOIN