Joe Biden in ‘terrible shape’ heading into Democratic primaries

Curtin University Dean of Global Future's Joe Siracusa says US President Joe Biden is in “terrible shape” as Donald Trump climbs in popularity ahead of the 2024 election.
“He only has a 33 per cent approval rating, which means 66 per cent don’t approve of him,” Mr Siracusa told Sky News Australia.
“That may change, it may be a lot of drama on the other side.”
President Joe Biden has received worryingly low figures in a recent poll among Democrats with only 57 per cent of whom saying they would be satisfied with him as the party's nominee.
This is compared to Mr Trump’s support among Republican-aligned voters which is sitting at more than 70 per cent.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.