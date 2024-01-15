Joe Biden in ‘terrible shape’ heading into Democratic primaries

Curtin University Dean of Global Future's Joe Siracusa says US President Joe Biden is in “terrible shape” as Donald Trump climbs in popularity ahead of the 2024 election. “He only has a 33 per cent approval rating, which means 66 per cent don’t approve of him,” Mr Siracusa told Sky News Australia. “That may change, it may be a lot of drama on the other side.” President Joe Biden has received worryingly low figures in a recent poll among Democrats with only 57 per cent of whom saying they would be satisfied with him as the party's nominee. This is compared to Mr Trump’s support among Republican-aligned voters which is sitting at more than 70 per cent.







