Top Scientists Warn This Will Be the Last Summer for the Vaxxed - Food Shortages Coming for All [05.07.2021]

[05.07.2021) 2 Billion vaccinated disbelievers in the TRUTH are living through their last summer. That is what top scientists around the world are saying including Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier, no matter what the corrupt owners of Google say about him.There are many others that back this bold statement. People as early as next Spring could be waking up as the only ones on the block in their neighbourhood. Many will be asked to help bury the dead as most city and health care workers will also be gone.They were warned for over a year and still lined up to take the deadly experimental vaccine that killed 90% of the animals in the animal trials.These test trials were halted after only 4 months when all the animals either died or were maimed for life. Experiments then began immediately in 2021 on humans after repeated health warnings were ignored.This Fall will see food shortages unlike anything ever seen before as food sits in warehouses around the world and rots. Distribution centers are being told by the Elites like Bill Gates to let the food sit and rot as a followup measure to kill off humanity as more and more people are waking up to the Pandemic Fraud.wil paranormal42574 subscribers