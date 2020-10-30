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Janet Phelan Reviews Nils Melzer + United Nations 2020 10 29 197
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12 views • October 30, 2020
Janet Phelan speaks out about Nils Melzer's latest report October 15, 2020. Janet takes questions from the listeners. Great Show!
We will have to look to the future for further information on the latest developments on the United Nations. Personally I am going to stick to My work, and not jump the next time the UN wants information from me... from TMNEC...
We will have to look to the future for further information on the latest developments on the United Nations. Personally I am going to stick to My work, and not jump the next time the UN wants information from me... from TMNEC...
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