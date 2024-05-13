AWESOME! Russian T-90M tank can't be killed by Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drones

Russian Army modern T-90M Proryv tank was able to survive from multiple FPV kamikaze drones attacks. The tanks produced by Uralvagonzavod had better protection and saved the crew, even when taking two to three heavy hits from Ukrainian drones in the combat zone. Western tanks, such as Leopard2A6, Challenger II, or Abrams, cannot take two hits and survive.

