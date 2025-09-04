BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MATTHEW EHRET - Geopolitical Fault Lines & the West’s Push on Russia-China
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
33 views • 1 day ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/  http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday Sept 4, 2025 @ 12: 00 PM EST

Guest: Matthew Ehret

Topic: Geopolitical Fault Lines & the West’s Push on Russia-China

 

https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/

https://matthewehret.substack.com/

Bio:

 

Matthew Ehret is a journalist, co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation, and Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review. He is a Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow, a BRI expert for Rogue News, and a contributor to outlets including Strategic Culture, The Cradle, Global Research, and the Washington Times. He is the author of The Untold History of Canada and the multi-volume series The Clash of the Two Americas, as well as Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos.

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 


Keywords
genocidedeepstatehegemonyrussiachinatrumpputin
