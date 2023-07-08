There's been a plane crash at French Valley Airport near Murrieta this morning - the second crash in a week in that area. Video shows very foggy conditions.



According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna C550 business jet crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta around 4:15 a.m.



The plane departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, officials said.



The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said all six occupants have been found and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identities have not been released.



