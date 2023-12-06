SHaDoWCa7 sings Lord of the Rings Pippin's Song - All Shall Fade - Edge of Night - Home is Behind

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 originally uploaded this video to her YouTube channel on January 19, 2012. It was the second song she uploaded just two weeks after posting her most popular video, "Misty Mountains Cold," which brought her acclaimed fame and a huge following of fans who truly loved her and appreciated her unique style and exceptional video performances.



Lyrics:

Upon the hearth the fire is red,

Beneath the roof there is a bed;

But not yet weary are our feet,

Still around the corner we may meet

A sudden tree or standing stone

That none have seen but we alone.

Tree and flower and leaf and grass,

Let them pass! Let them pass!

Hill and water under sky,

Pass them by! Pass them by!

Still around the corner there may wait

A new road or a secret gate,

And though we pass them by today,

Tomorrow we may come this ways

And take the hidden paths that run,

Towards the Moon or to the Sun.

Apple, thorn and nut and sloe

Let them go! Let them go!

Sand and stone and pool and dell,

Fare you well! Fare you well!

Home is behind, the world ahead,

And there are many paths to tread

Through shadows to the edge of night,

Until the stars are all alight.

Then world behind and home ahead,

We'll wander back to home and bed.

Mist and twilight, cloud and shade,

Away shall fade! Away shall fade!

Fire and lamp, and meat and bread,

And to bed! And then to bed!

