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AUSTRALIAN GOV'T PUT ON NOTICE FOR WAR CRIMES
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170 views • November 26, 2021
Description from UKACTION
PHONE CALL - AUSTRALIAN GOV'T PUT ON NOTICE FOR WAR CRIMES - INJECTING PEOPLE AGAINST THEIR WILL..
"The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion…
PHONE CALL - AUSTRALIAN GOV'T PUT ON NOTICE FOR WAR CRIMES - INJECTING PEOPLE AGAINST THEIR WILL..
"The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion…
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