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When Trumpets Sound! | Revelation 8: Study in Bible Prophecy Ep. 12 | The Christian Marauder
JoshPeck
JoshPeck
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55 views • December 12, 2020
Learn about Bryan Melvin's near death experience in Hell, what he saw, and what he learned as a warning for the rest of us in his book, A Land Unknown: Hell's Dominion, available right here: https://amzn.to/37ZjePq



You ever felt like – what the heck is going on? How can the most diabolically morally corrupt people on earth never face justice and no does a blank thing about it? You have the evidence of their corruptness, their agenda – you got the goods on the and nothing happens to them? Why does evil always prevail it its quest for absolute power? Good Lord God Almighty is there any justice in the land – why won’t you do anything about it?

Makes you want to toss in the towel, weep, as you see your nation and our entire world plunge into the grosses darkness it has ever seen. Evil prevails – slays the good – what is good noble and pure is now the greatest evil and evil is now the greatest good. Why oh Lord why – ever felt like that?

God is about to answer the 'How Longs' we all have! The trumpets of War are about to sound! Find out more today in the Christian Marauder

To see the full version of every available episode, visit http://DailyRenegade.com today and check out our membership plans!


All Bible Quotes from the NKJV

If you like to help support me and keep me on the air, see my website for details Afterhoursministries.com

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To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 6 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please visit
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