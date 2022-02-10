ON THE 'DARPA HYDROGEL' IN NASAL SWABS ! (DR. JOSÉ LUIS GETTOR) "PEOPLE" MUST "STOP SWABBING"

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(world orders review)
19198 subscribers
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(world orders review)
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On the 'DARPA hYDROGEL' in NASAL SWABS
(Dr. José Luis Gettor) https://www.bitchute.com/video/y6ubmz3aHBjE/ [SHARE]
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DARPA hydrogel, PCR test, Dr. José Luis Gettor
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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) [email protected]
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Emergency physician, Dr. José Luis Gettor, warned the population about the damage caused by PCR test swabs.
Just as other researchers have pointed out that the swabs of this test contain graphene oxide —a nanomaterial that causes magnetism in the area and crosses the blood-encephalic barrier—, Dr. Gettor points out that they also contain ethylene oxide. Ethylene oxide is toxic too and causes the burning felt by those who take this test. Details are below in the new video that Orwell City brings to its readers.
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Dr. José Luis Gettor: People need to be warned before time runs out here on Instagram.
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I want to emphasize that people must stop getting swabbed like someone who goes to get their blood pressure taken at an infirmary.
Swabs are a weapon. They contain a substance developed by military intelligence called "DARPA hydrogel." And the little tip of the swab isn't plain cotton. Those swabs come from China. It's not a plastic stick with a cotton tip. It's a bundle of hollow nylon fibers that contain, among other things, ethylene oxide.
Ethylene oxide is a poison that's retained by the hydrogel. But when the swab penetrates the mucosa at 30ºC, the hydrogel melts. And keep in mind that ethylene oxide boils at 10.4ºC. That's why it's so painful. That's why it's so stinging. Because once the hydrogel melts, ethylene oxide is released and generates an ulcer at the bottom of the rhino pharynx.
Far from making a diagnosis, what they're doing is much, much harm. So, please, people, stop getting swabbed.
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https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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RADIOACTIVE SWABS? HMMM. INTERESTING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBTyij7Vwzmu/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT [SPECIAL REPORT]
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/VdV5XgaxII5H/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/ctis1qXmKoo4/
SYNTHETIC GENE INJECTION ('vaccination') by 'TEST SWAB
NANO-BIO' Delivery (Dr. Lorainne Day) https://www.bitchute.com/video/DAp6HpKTevge/
'It's Just... A Harmless Test Swab' ! (Prof. Bergholz)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FTffEZMIC4eJ/
'NANO SWAB' Participants (Subjects / Media / Simulacra)
Scenes from the (OMICRON LINES) https://www.bitchute.com/video/QXvsfh2oOZ9Y/
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/WxVYvvsC0SxR/
GRAPHENE & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY Confirmed in ARGENTINA (Covid Vaccinations)
by Research Team / Jan 27 2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RIzkkMrPl4G/
IDENTIFICATION of MICROTECHNOLOGY in Cansino, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm; Sputnik VACCINE VIALS https://www.bitchute.com/video/rp5ZyrmMLJQv/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
Dr. Pierre Gilbert (1995) 'Globalist Zombies' [Full, Eng. Subs.]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z1LJA5m8hib/
(TROJANTRANSPOCALYPTYCUS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNa3wIbiCEbs/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
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