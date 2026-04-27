🔥‘He knows he’s lying, & it’s gross’ - MTG on Trump ‘cult’

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🔥 ‘He knows he’s lying, and it’s gross’ — MTG on Trump ‘cult’
💬 “Get back in here and drink your Kool-Aid… if you have your own opinion, you’re kicked out of the cult,” former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, blasting Trump.
💬 “Look at how he treated Tucker Carlson… Candace Owens … Megyn Kelly,” she said as Trump torched them in recent weeks.
💬 “He knows he’s wrong. He knows he’s lying — and it’s gross,” she stressed.