News Archive: Calm Before The Storm

News Archive: Calls photo op: 'Calm Before The Storm'

(October 06, 2017) #Gematria: "Calm Before The Storm" = 74 (Chaldean)

Surname: 'Trump' = 88 (English Ordinal) & 47 (Reverse Ordinal)



(6 Oct 2017) President Donald Trump met with senior military advisers at the White House Thursday night.



He said they planned to discuss a range of issues including Iran, IS and North Korea.



After his brief remarks, he responded to a reporter's question whether "bump stock" devices should be banned saying, "We'll be looking into that over the next short period of time."



White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier Thursday that the president welcomed a review of U.S. policy on the devices, which were apparently used by the Las Vegas shooter to make his weapons more deadly.



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