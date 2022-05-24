Whats taking place at Sam's Club you wont believe

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Survival Preparedness For Beginners.
whats taking place at sams Club you wont believe! Inside the real upcoming problem.
Do you need help in finding the right products or equipment for your prepping? Do you have questions on what to buy to add to your preparedness? I have created the perfect place loaded with hundreds of options for you to choose from! Many of the products in there I use myself and some I have reviewed and feel that they would make a great addition to your preps.
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My Personal Amazon Storefront.
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Best videos to get you going
DIY How to store rice long term: The right way!!
https://youtu.be/sb1a2aGqQ9I
Best canned food !! For emergency storage supplies!!
https://youtu.be/63jgZRljqsQ
How To Vacuum Pack Chicken: Tips Tricks!
https://youtu.be/1uW1BjW2E_k
My Personal Amazon Storefront.
https://amazon.com/shop/survivalprepa....
Website:https://survivalpreparednessforbeginners.com/
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Email: [email protected]
What to stock up on? How to get prepared for coming shortages due to, crop failures, Shortages maybe loss of job or just a Natural Disasters. Who knows what is coming? Stock up on foods and supplies, all of the things you count on in your daily lives. My videos are to help the commmon man or woman, to start to prepare them and there family's to be ready for any type of situation! To have food, water and survival supplies on hand!! To show you that even if you are on a budget, you can do this for you and your family. To give you knowledge to succeed in preparedness for you and your family. To always bring you good tips, tricks and how to's and important information! Show you how I do things not that you have to do it that way just a Template to go buy. All things that are brought up or talked about or reviews done on products are my own Opinion! I ENCOURAGE all comments and different ideas to help all people.
*** EMERGENCY SUPPLY CHECKLIST***
#1 water 1 gallon per day per person
#2 non-perishable food/canned goods
#3 manual can opener
#4 paper goods and plastic goods
#5 Zip lock bags
#6 paper towels & toilet paper & baby wipes
#7 Extra glasses or contacts
#8 personal hygiene tooth brush, toothpaste, soap, Deodorant & baby powder
#9 feminine products
#10 All baby needs food, diapers ext
#11 pet supplies
#12 propane or gas stove to cook on with extra gas
#13 first aid kit a good one
#14 prescription drugs or non prescription drugs
#15 sunscreen
#16 insect repellant
#17 change of clothes for everyone and 2 pair of extra socks
#18 tarps, sleeping bags, tent, some way to get shelter
#19 very important cordage to make shelter
#20 good shoes, boots waterproof
#21 Important documents in waterproof bag
#22 battery backup for you cell phone and extra charging cord
#23 a good map of your area you live in
#24 cash
#25 Books & games & toys for your kids
#26 pen pencil and note pad
#27 battery powered radio with extra batteries
#28 battery powered lantern, headlamp or flashlights
#29 candles and matches
#30 battery banks and solar chargers
#31 whistle
#32 light sticks
#33 a good pocket knife
#34 basic tools
#35 Gloves
#36 shovel, saw, ax or anything that will cut up wood
#37 mask, safty glasses
#38 fire extinguisher
#39 all kinds of fire starters you name it bring it
#40 large trash bags they have many uses
#41 duct tape
#42 PATIENCE... to get you through the tuff times....
*** DISCLAIMERS***
#1 If you are one of the lucky ones to win on any Giveaway, you have 48 hours from the the time the live Aired to claim your Prize! Emailing me at [email protected]. If I dont hear from you in the time of 48 hours, I will draw another name on the next live stream.
#2 Some links featured here are affiliate links, if you purchase I will make a commission on the product and or service at no additional cost to you.