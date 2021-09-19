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THE SECRET, EVIL TRUTH, BEHIND THE MEDICAL OATH THAT DOCTORS TAKE, 2009
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171 views • September 19, 2021
https://odysee.com/@Willyalfredo:3/the-Secret,-Evil-Truth,-Behind-the-Medical-Oath-That-Doctors-take,:2
Bert Seelman of ResultsAreProof.com discusses, reveals the Hippocratic Oath and the secret evil truth behind the medical oath that doctors and nurses take! They are sworn to this in the medical or health field, and here you will see how it is actually evil, with documented lies, and more.
This video is about the actual facts, lies, the deceptions, and the truths all documented! This is about power and the money behind medicine, the A.M.A. and or Big Pharma and how people are seriously duped. This information is the proof, and yet most people or physicians do not know this!
Bert is AVAILABLE for individual consulting and programs CALL 520 327 2929
GO see our site, and Read FREE - the 1st Chapter of our book
and see our FREE Videos and Audios to learn~
Bert is available for Lecture, Workshops
and PRIVATE PROGRAMS, and CONSULTING
For a CONSULT - CALL 520. 327 2929
For YOUR HEALTH go to......
www.resultsareproof.com
www.thegreatfitnessfraud.com
Follow me on Linkedin and Facebook
Tweet me at @RESULTSAREPROOF
Check out my videos channel at Youtube
Bert Seelman of ResultsAreProof.com discusses, reveals the Hippocratic Oath and the secret evil truth behind the medical oath that doctors and nurses take! They are sworn to this in the medical or health field, and here you will see how it is actually evil, with documented lies, and more.
This video is about the actual facts, lies, the deceptions, and the truths all documented! This is about power and the money behind medicine, the A.M.A. and or Big Pharma and how people are seriously duped. This information is the proof, and yet most people or physicians do not know this!
Bert is AVAILABLE for individual consulting and programs CALL 520 327 2929
GO see our site, and Read FREE - the 1st Chapter of our book
and see our FREE Videos and Audios to learn~
Bert is available for Lecture, Workshops
and PRIVATE PROGRAMS, and CONSULTING
For a CONSULT - CALL 520. 327 2929
For YOUR HEALTH go to......
www.resultsareproof.com
www.thegreatfitnessfraud.com
Follow me on Linkedin and Facebook
Tweet me at @RESULTSAREPROOF
Check out my videos channel at Youtube
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