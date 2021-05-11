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Alice Bailey - Some Excerpts from the book Externalization of the Hierarchy
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38 views • May 11, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6hER9du4Zo
Channel: Pehr Hedstrom
23 Dec 2020
She is a luciferian worshiper and she dose the deeds of the demons.
The meaning of the words:
the Hierarchy = the demons that rebelled against God
Shamballa = the everlasting Hell
god = satan
illumination = satanisation = demon possesion
contact = talking with demons
physical manifestation = the appearance of demons on the light of the world as saviors
Channel: Pehr Hedstrom
23 Dec 2020
She is a luciferian worshiper and she dose the deeds of the demons.
The meaning of the words:
the Hierarchy = the demons that rebelled against God
Shamballa = the everlasting Hell
god = satan
illumination = satanisation = demon possesion
contact = talking with demons
physical manifestation = the appearance of demons on the light of the world as saviors
Keywords
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