Cancer is Parasite

This piece of information should be revolutioningly spread just like the book of Tullio Simoncini "Cancer is a Fungus: A Revolution in Tumor Therapy". These parasites are being placed in our food by people that worship cacodemon-like create. Just think for yourself why are they trying to make us weak? Because the shifting of poles is coming & the mutation of human Chackra system is on the way.. Soon we'll be able even to fly. They know this that's why they are spraying us like bugs with chemtrails & try to force-feed us bugs rather than grass-fed red meat or fish that is caught in clean water (not soaked in mecury).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.