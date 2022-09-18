Cancer is Parasite

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This piece of information should be revolutioningly spread just like the book of Tullio Simoncini "Cancer is a Fungus: A Revolution in Tumor Therapy". These parasites are being placed in our food by people that worship cacodemon-like create. Just think for yourself why are they trying to make us weak? Because the shifting of poles is coming & the mutation of human Chackra system is on the way.. Soon we'll be able even to fly. They know this that's why they are spraying us like bugs with chemtrails & try to force-feed us bugs rather than grass-fed red meat or fish that is caught in clean water (not soaked in mecury).