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Limiting Human Rights, Pedophilia on the rise, Journalist Responsibility | A Better Tomorrow
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4 views • August 25, 2020
Why are vaccine mandates moving forward when there is adequate evidence showing that they are not a one size fits all product, they cause injury, they've never provided herd-immunity and they are not effective all the time against the target disease?
Is it time to question our perceptions given the fact may have been shaped by false information coming from the mainstream media and fact checkers?
Yesterday, we found out that Facebook censored one of our interviews. I was asked by a community leader, “Why do you have this man on your front page?” He then went on to tell me, “You should stick to Caribbean News!”
Today, we will review what is going on in the world, and reiterate our responsibility as journalist to our African community on the continent, in the diaspora, and the Global community.
Is it time to question our perceptions given the fact may have been shaped by false information coming from the mainstream media and fact checkers?
Yesterday, we found out that Facebook censored one of our interviews. I was asked by a community leader, “Why do you have this man on your front page?” He then went on to tell me, “You should stick to Caribbean News!”
Today, we will review what is going on in the world, and reiterate our responsibility as journalist to our African community on the continent, in the diaspora, and the Global community.
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