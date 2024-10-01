BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

END WORLD HUNGER News - Ep.3 - Sudan Civil War Causing Millions to Starve
End World Hunger News
End World Hunger News
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 7 months ago

END WORLD HUNGER News - Episode3 - Sudan Civil War Causing Millions to Starve


How YOU can have food Sent to a Orphanage:

1) Find a Orphanage in a Poor part of the World.

 *Its Easy! Just use Google!

2) Find a Grocery Store or Food Wholesaler that can Deliver.

3) Place the Order & have it Delivered!


World Hunger Map:

https://hungermap.wfp.org/


Sudan:

- Population 46.6 Million

- 38.2% of the children have Chronic malnutrition

- 16.1 Million People with insufficient food consumption


How can the fighting leaders of the country see that there actions are making millions of children starve, and yet they just continue to fight for power. Being a leader of a country is supposed to be about helping the people, not about gaining more wealth and power.


How can WE help END HUNGER in Sudan?

We cant help end the war there but we can try to get food too starving orphans!


65 Cheap Recipes List Download Link:



https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vRdztSMXoxBhMUFJdIetYUUNYvLsqEuTML_qbHhA-hQdy87xkIecvN9OqOW8hM7wTi9OD_vS7AJJBjO/pubhtml


Keywords
public healthpandemicmortalitystarvationfaminehumanitarian aidrestrictionsdeath tollhealth crisislockdownscovid-19economic impactfood insecuritycontainment measureshunger crisisvulnerable populationsglobal responsedisaster managementemergency reliefdisease spread
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy