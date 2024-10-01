END WORLD HUNGER News - Ep.3 - Sudan Civil War Causing Millions to Starve

END WORLD HUNGER News - Episode3 - Sudan Civil War Causing Millions to Starve





How YOU can have food Sent to a Orphanage:

1) Find a Orphanage in a Poor part of the World.

*Its Easy! Just use Google!

2) Find a Grocery Store or Food Wholesaler that can Deliver.

3) Place the Order & have it Delivered!





World Hunger Map:

https://hungermap.wfp.org/





Sudan:

- Population 46.6 Million

- 38.2% of the children have Chronic malnutrition

- 16.1 Million People with insufficient food consumption





How can the fighting leaders of the country see that there actions are making millions of children starve, and yet they just continue to fight for power. Being a leader of a country is supposed to be about helping the people, not about gaining more wealth and power.





How can WE help END HUNGER in Sudan?

We cant help end the war there but we can try to get food too starving orphans!





