What's the 'Elephant in the Room' of the Jan 6. Investigation? | Brandon Fallon

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WIDE ANGLE with Brandon Fallon and Lee Smith.
What's the 'Elephant in the Room' of the Jan 6. Investigation?
As the congressional body investigating the now infamous 4-hour-long pro-Trump protest wraps up its work, many issues remain unresolved. Indeed, among Democrats only Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed to the central question — what role did law enforcement play in what her colleagues, the media, and Justice Department call an “insurrection”? In this hard-hitting episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith ask the questions the January 6 committee studiously avoided.