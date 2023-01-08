Create New Account
Get Out Red Pills, The Matrix Is Reloading And Preparing To Bring A Very Wild 2023-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 6 2023
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we get you up to speed with everything that's going on in politics, in religion, in economics, in finance, in the Middle East, and most important of all, what's taking place in prophecy as foretold in the pages of your King James Bible. Anthony Fauci may have stepped down from the NIH and the CDC, but he's getting ready to reappear someplace else. Have you ever heard of a region in America called Sorostan? You will today, it affects a full ten percent of the entire population of the United States, and it will make your jaw drop when we tell you about it. Bill Gates is busy injecting the animals of the food chain in Europe with mRNA vaccines to edit and alter their genetic information. Think what a great cheeseburger that will make. And Klaus Schwab? He's been the busiest boy of the bunch, rewriting the code of life that affects each and every one of us. The Matrix is reloading, and on this edition of the Prophecy News Podcast, you will hear what's happening first, to equip you for battle…TO THE FIGHT!!!

jesusbible studypodcastend times

