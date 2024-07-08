1776 Occulted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join special guest Dr. Tim Hillis as we discuss how America is changing and seems to be on an occulted trajectory toward evil.
We're been taught that America was founded on the worship of God. What if there were other founding fathers that taught something different? We'll dicuss the Kights Templar, Freemasons and other secret groups that helped found our nation and remain occulting today.