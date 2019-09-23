© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evolution and Creation: What Both Sides Miss
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
221 views • September 23, 2019
Many claim that life has evolved over billions of years through blind forces of nature. Others declare that the earth, and even the whole universe, was created by God only 6,000 years ago. Both ideas can't be right. But both can certainly be wrong.
We caught up with Mr. Wallace Smith, who has recently written a short book on this subject, to see what we can learn by examining both sides of the argument.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Free Booklet: Evolution and Creation: What Both Sides Miss - https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/evolution-and-creation-what-both-sides-miss
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
We caught up with Mr. Wallace Smith, who has recently written a short book on this subject, to see what we can learn by examining both sides of the argument.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Free Booklet: Evolution and Creation: What Both Sides Miss - https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/evolution-and-creation-what-both-sides-miss
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.