© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will The Clinton Corruption Ever Stop?
Follow
3
Share
Report
282 views • March 18, 2022
The Clintons have a long history with the black Republic of Haiti. In January of 2010 after 220,000 Haitians were decimated in an earthquake the world responded by pouring in 13 billion in donations. The IHRC overseen by Bill Clinton doled out nearly 90 percent of that money to non Haitian organizations which included the United Nations and a myriad of NGOs. While a measly 10 percent went to the Haitian Government.
After the Clintons descended on Haiti like vultures and the Laura Silsby abduction of 33 Haitian children unfolded. We have now learned that In 2015 a Clinton Foundation approved Pastor and Apparent project founder by the name of Corrigan Clay was arrested by federal agents after allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with an adopted Haitian child.
In a 2011 post on the non-profit’s website, Corrigan bragged about former President Bill Clinton visiting him in Haiti and that his then-wife and Apparent Project co-founder Shelley Jean Clay attended a Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York City. A 2013 post on the Clinton Foundation website details another connection between the Clintons and Corrigan. The non-profit “Apparent Project” also partnered with the brands Gap and Disney, and has been supported by people like Kim Kardashian, Patricia Arquette, Olivia Wilde, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey.But still, after Bill Clinton’s numerous rape allegations and Jeffrey Epstein flight log history. And Hillary’s relentless abuse of power. The Clinton machine rolls on assuming America can survive one more grift from the Clinton’s perverse corrupt self imposed establishment. At this point everyone knows that a prison cell is far more appropriate for the Clintons than the Oval Office.
Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!
Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7
Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth
Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:
https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd
Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/
Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself
http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin
https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link
Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:
https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V
Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:
https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w
Donations:
paypal.me/maddengd
CashApp: $maddengd
Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6
BTC: bc1q5nf8a5ltpqdy0dcjqaweyqjqj3dp6sdltugu88
ETH: 0x64EDb248B1b9317123706Ab4AAc90d8356498268
ADA: addr1v8nk5jhq9lztj8kegwzuxj3r0msewy8qe9wtz6r3ky3whystczu6e
DOT: 16J87Hh5tUaRtsy64BPAS7sSDuBsPh9G26v3TCk5ARn1Q21y
XRP: rH8SMpGCxCwoio76HPE12hsNchQt6V8uFD
XRP Tag: 3587675116
PayID: maddengd.crypto
PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com
After the Clintons descended on Haiti like vultures and the Laura Silsby abduction of 33 Haitian children unfolded. We have now learned that In 2015 a Clinton Foundation approved Pastor and Apparent project founder by the name of Corrigan Clay was arrested by federal agents after allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with an adopted Haitian child.
In a 2011 post on the non-profit’s website, Corrigan bragged about former President Bill Clinton visiting him in Haiti and that his then-wife and Apparent Project co-founder Shelley Jean Clay attended a Clinton Global Initiative meeting in New York City. A 2013 post on the Clinton Foundation website details another connection between the Clintons and Corrigan. The non-profit “Apparent Project” also partnered with the brands Gap and Disney, and has been supported by people like Kim Kardashian, Patricia Arquette, Olivia Wilde, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey.But still, after Bill Clinton’s numerous rape allegations and Jeffrey Epstein flight log history. And Hillary’s relentless abuse of power. The Clinton machine rolls on assuming America can survive one more grift from the Clinton’s perverse corrupt self imposed establishment. At this point everyone knows that a prison cell is far more appropriate for the Clintons than the Oval Office.
Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!
Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7
Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth
Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:
https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd
Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/
Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself
http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin
https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link
Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:
https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V
Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:
https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w
Donations:
paypal.me/maddengd
CashApp: $maddengd
Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6
BTC: bc1q5nf8a5ltpqdy0dcjqaweyqjqj3dp6sdltugu88
ETH: 0x64EDb248B1b9317123706Ab4AAc90d8356498268
ADA: addr1v8nk5jhq9lztj8kegwzuxj3r0msewy8qe9wtz6r3ky3whystczu6e
DOT: 16J87Hh5tUaRtsy64BPAS7sSDuBsPh9G26v3TCk5ARn1Q21y
XRP: rH8SMpGCxCwoio76HPE12hsNchQt6V8uFD
XRP Tag: 3587675116
PayID: maddengd.crypto
PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.