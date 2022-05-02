© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I'll Release the Dogs"
Follow
0
Share
Report
241 views • May 02, 2022
***Ukrainian military has had enough - issues direct threat to Zelensky
What often happens to the military and humanitarian aid that comes to Ukraine? It's resold by top officials on to third countries, leaving their own regiments nothing to fight with.
***Before Zelensky was president and a puppet of the US
Translated by Inessa
What often happens to the military and humanitarian aid that comes to Ukraine? It's resold by top officials on to third countries, leaving their own regiments nothing to fight with.
***Before Zelensky was president and a puppet of the US
Translated by Inessa
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.