"If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, the entire world combined cannot reopen it" - says, Mohsen Rezaei, member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council

Mohsen Rezaei, member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council:

"If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, the entire world combined cannot reopen it."

Rezaei explains the geography: the strait forms a horseshoe shape, forcing ships into a 7-8 hour loop at minimum distance from Iran's coastline, essentially multiplying tenfold the defensive advantage of forces positioned along it.

"They can close it with ease."

Adding, Bondi & Gabbard, may be gone soon:

According to The Guardian, Donald Trump has recently questioned whether to replace his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. The frustration reportedly stems from her decision to protect a former deputy who challenged the administration’s justification for potential military action against Iran—exposing internal inconsistencies in the war narrative.

There is no confirmation that Trump will remove her. No clear replacement exists, and advisers warn that forcing her out without a successor would create unnecessary political instability at a sensitive moment.

Adding:

Trump boasts on Social Media about a “double-tap” strike on a bridge in Iran.

*The strikes killed civilians, and the second one targeted first responders.

Very sick behavior from the "leader of the free world."

So... Iranian state TV reports:

Key bridges in the region that could be targeted in retaliation after strikes on Iranian bridges:

🔸️Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge — Kuwait

🔸️King Fahd Causeway — Saudi Arabia–Bahrain

🔸️Sheikh Zayed Bridge — Abu Dhabi

🔸️Al Maqta Bridge — Abu Dhabi

🔸️King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge — Jordan

🔸️Damia (Adam) Bridge — Jordan–West Bank

🔸️Sheikh Khalifa Bridge — Abu Dhabi