BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, the entire world combined cannot reopen it" - says, Mohsen Rezaei, member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1374 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 4 days ago

Mohsen Rezaei, member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council:

"If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, the entire world combined cannot reopen it."

Rezaei explains the geography: the strait forms a horseshoe shape, forcing ships into a 7-8 hour loop at minimum distance from Iran's coastline, essentially multiplying tenfold the defensive advantage of forces positioned along it.

"They can close it with ease."

Adding, Bondi & Gabbard, may be gone soon:

 According to The Guardian, Donald Trump has recently questioned whether to replace his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. The frustration reportedly stems from her decision to protect a former deputy who challenged the administration’s justification for potential military action against Iran—exposing internal inconsistencies in the war narrative.

There is no confirmation that Trump will remove her. No clear replacement exists, and advisers warn that forcing her out without a successor would create unnecessary political instability at a sensitive moment.

Adding:

Trump boasts on Social Media about a “double-tap” strike on a bridge in Iran.

*The strikes killed civilians, and the second one targeted first responders.

Very sick behavior from the "leader of the free world."

So... Iranian state TV reports:

Key bridges in the region that could be targeted in retaliation after strikes on Iranian bridges:

🔸️Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge — Kuwait 

🔸️King Fahd Causeway — Saudi Arabia–Bahrain 

🔸️Sheikh Zayed Bridge — Abu Dhabi 

🔸️Al Maqta Bridge — Abu Dhabi 

🔸️King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge — Jordan 

🔸️Damia (Adam) Bridge — Jordan–West Bank 

🔸️Sheikh Khalifa Bridge — Abu Dhabi

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Trump Administration Proposes $1.5 Trillion Military Spending Increase for 2027

Garrison Vance
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump&#8217;s &#8216;Pilot Rescue&#8217; and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

A Weekend of Lies: The Truth Behind Trump’s ‘Pilot Rescue’ and the Catastrophic Uranium Grab That Failed

Mike Adams
Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Gullibility Is Stupidity: My Plea to Think for Yourself in an Age of Official Deception

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy