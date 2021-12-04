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Artur Pawlowski On Victory Over Canadian Nazis: We Are Lions, We Eat Hyenas For Breakfast
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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180 views • December 04, 2021
Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Street Church in Canada, has had a pretty major victory over the Nazis in Canada, who are seeking to implement their lawlessness and cause good men like him to bow to it, but he will not bend nor bow. He has constantly done what the Scriptures demand and exposed their evil deed (Eph. 5:11). He has constantly stood for the Truth and he and the people he shepherds are doing the good works Christ saved them for in their community. He joins me in this episode to talk about the recent ruling by a corrupt judge in Canada, and also a judge seeking to uphold the law in his favor. This is an anointed interview! It is powerful! Don't miss it! You will be exhorted and encouraged to do the same in the face of the tyrants!

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/exclusive-artur-pawlowski-on-victory-over-canadian-nazis-we-are-lions-we-eat-hyenas-for-breakfast-video/

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libertyvaccinechristianitynaziscanadatyrannytim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiocovidartur pawlowski
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