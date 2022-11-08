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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
Nov 7, 2022
Tonight in The Right Dissident we break down the issues with Alt tech platforms, and the news as we fast approach midterm Election Day!
Sponsors:
magbreakthrough.com/dalton
Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:
T.me/DaltonClod
https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter
https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter
https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1scif6-republicans-outspend-democrats-trump-calls-out-ron.html