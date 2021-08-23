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BANNED VIDEO: How To Steal An Election by CJ TRUTH - in 1 min 14 sec
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201 views • August 23, 2021
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I think the original author or poster of this video is called, "CJ TRUTH" who's twitter account was banned.
This video was posted in 2020 by many people on twitter, but it kept being censored, deleted, and many accounts were banned after posting it.
"Start with a virus. Import it into America. Talk about it non-stop. Call some governors. Put patients into nursing homes. Kill thousands. Blame the President. Keep blaming. Blame some more. Lock down small business. Kill the economy. Push mail-in voting. Start a race war. Call for riots…"
I think the original author or poster of this video is called, "CJ TRUTH" who's twitter account was banned.
This video was posted in 2020 by many people on twitter, but it kept being censored, deleted, and many accounts were banned after posting it.
"Start with a virus. Import it into America. Talk about it non-stop. Call some governors. Put patients into nursing homes. Kill thousands. Blame the President. Keep blaming. Blame some more. Lock down small business. Kill the economy. Push mail-in voting. Start a race war. Call for riots…"
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