False Anointing Series #4 Kenneth Hagin and the Spirit of the Serpent
Heavenly Glory
For those involved in Drunkenness in the Spirit, insane manifestations, this is for you. Occult doctrine from EW Kenyon has been mixed into the scriptures to produce paranormal, psychic manifestations to deceive the saints. The purpose of our salvation is to be confirmed to the image of Christ, not Bazaro, circus paranormal manifestations.

paranormalprosperity gospelkenneth hagindrunk in the spiritew kenyon

