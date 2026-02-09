BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
33 views • 2 days ago

(Verse 1) Down in Vancouver, on Northeast Forty-Ninth Street Case number twenty-three-eight-one-five-eight-seven-four is now complete The property of Craig was visited by a thief Leaving behind a long list of items and a whole lot of grief A VDO eight-day clock and a speaker grille of chrome Were taken from a '57 VW convertible, far away from home A German crest horn button and a half-circle ring Just some of the treasures that the burglar decided to bring

(Chorus) Oh, the sun visors are gone and the mirrors are missing too From the '57 convertible and the '67 window bus, it's true With suitcases and uniforms, the losses started to mount In this burglary case, there are too many items to count

(Verse 2) A Wolfsburg crest horn button, silver and black Was taken from the window bus and never brought back Even the auxiliary bench seat was hauled away that day As the thief made their escape and went on their way Two Hartplatte suitcases filled with mechanics’ gear Including jackets and coveralls that Craig held dear A folding clothes hanger and a factory workshop coat Are now just items on a list that the investigators wrote

(Chorus) Oh, the sun visors are gone and the mirrors are missing too From the '57 convertible and the '67 window bus, it's true With suitcases and uniforms, the losses started to mount In this burglary case, there are too many items to count

(Bridge) First aid kits from Hans Hepp and Hartmann were taken from the site Along with Hagus tinted visors that were stolen in the night Blaupunkt radios and speakers for the Beetle and the bus Were snatched up by the burglar without making a fuss From door handles to lighters and even a crystal bud vase There’s a massive amount of evidence for the police to chase

(Outro) So if you see a VDO clock or an old-school tachometer Or a MotoMeter gauge or a tire pressure barometer Remember Craig and the things he lost that day And help the Vancouver police find the person who made away

