© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Steve Turley: Europe REVOLTS Against Vaccine MANDATES, Woke Corporations mandates Covid-19 Vaccine
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • July 18, 2021
Posted 16July2021 Dr. Steve Turley "Europe REVOLTS Against Vaccine MANDATES!!!":In many parts of Europe which are literally exploding in protest over Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates. The Mandates are coming to the US and around the World. There are violent protest in France and non violent Greece over Vaccine Passports and Vaccine Mandates. Woke Corporations mandates Covid-19 Vaccine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.