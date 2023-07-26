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Top basketball player 100% destroyed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
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1995 views • July 26, 2023

ALL of the "vaccines" are poison. He was injected with all of those. They all cause damage.

My wife told me she heard about this young man from a co-worker. The woman said, "LeBron was pushing him too hard. He stressed him out. That is what caused the cardiac arrest."
That is retarded.
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Bronny James Ranks No. 19 in ESPN’s Final Class of 2023 Rankings
ESPN released its final basketball recruitment rankings for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday. Bronny James, son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, has been climbing the rankings throughout his senior year, and he managed to crack the top 20 in ESPN’s final rankings. James, who remains one of the last remaining uncommitted recruits in the class of 2023, has jumped up into the No. 19 spot in the ESPN’s Top 100. It’s a nice leap for Bronny, who was heralded as the No. 28 recruit back in March.
https://www.siDOTcom/high-school/2023/04/25/bronny-james-espn-final-class-of-2023-ranking
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Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James confirmed on Tuesday that he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine, but said that he won’t be an advocate for it.
James previously declined to disclose in May whether he’d been vaccinated, calling it a “family matter.”
“After doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited not only for me, but for my family and for my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it,” said James, who added he had “skepticism” about the vaccine before deciding to get it.
https://nypostDOTcom/2021/09/28/lebron-james-got-the-covid-vaccine-but-wont-advocate-for-it/
###
Bronny James Suffered Cardiac Arrest at USC Practice
Bronny James, incoming USC freshman basketball player and son of Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with the team Monday.
According to a statement from the James family via The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Bronny collapsed on the court and was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition and no longer in the ICU after being tended to by the team’s medical staff.
https://www.siDOTcom/college/2023/07/25/bronny-james-cardiac-arrest-usc-practice
###
https://sites.uscDOTedu/new-student-health-requirements/immunizations/

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vaccinelebron jamesbronny james
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