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Dallas Police Shooting: 11 Officers Shot, 5 Killed | True News
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148 views • September 08, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3338/dallas-police-shootings-11-officers-shot-4-killed-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3338-dallas-police-shootings-11-officers-shot-4-killed-true-news
During a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas, Texas, multiple snipers shot eleven police officers, killing at least five of them and shocking an entire nation. Stefan Molyneux looks at the recent tragedy and the endless race-baiting which has inflamed racial tensions within the United States of America.
Sources: http://www.colorofcrime.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3338-dallas-police-shootings-11-officers-shot-4-killed-true-news
During a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas, Texas, multiple snipers shot eleven police officers, killing at least five of them and shocking an entire nation. Stefan Molyneux looks at the recent tragedy and the endless race-baiting which has inflamed racial tensions within the United States of America.
Sources: http://www.colorofcrime.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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