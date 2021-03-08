Rationing of Goods & Services Doesn't Work --- Liberty Should Never Be Rationed!

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The U.S. Constitution, the "Supreme Law of The Land," was designed to chain down the U.S. federal government. Considering the U.S. federal government is the biggest government to ever exist on Earth, it's obvious that the Constitution has failed. Those in power found a loophole. What if "private" corporations, that are intimately tied to government, do the things that government itself is legally forbidden from doing? This loophole has brought us the circumstances that we deal with today.