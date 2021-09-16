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GRAPHENE-OXIDE in jabs --> 5g --> FLIPPING A SWITCH INSIDE Your HEAD
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413 views • September 16, 2021
Take your jab sheeple and become remotely controlled zombie - a toy in hands of sick in the head cabal globalists
FLIPPING A SWITCH INSIDE the HEAD (ROCKEFELLER MAFIA)
http://www.luttedeclasse.org/dossier62/FEM_controle_population_01042017.pdf
US10786570B2 - Ferritin nanoparticle compositions and methods to modulate cell activity
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10786570B2/en
Wheeler (2016). Genetically targeted magnetic control of the nervous system. Nature Neuroscience, 19(5), 756–761 (PDF) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/nn.4265
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AJdSvaHbnkPh/
FLIPPING A SWITCH INSIDE the HEAD (ROCKEFELLER MAFIA)
http://www.luttedeclasse.org/dossier62/FEM_controle_population_01042017.pdf
US10786570B2 - Ferritin nanoparticle compositions and methods to modulate cell activity
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10786570B2/en
Wheeler (2016). Genetically targeted magnetic control of the nervous system. Nature Neuroscience, 19(5), 756–761 (PDF) https://sci-hub.se/10.1038/nn.4265
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AJdSvaHbnkPh/
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