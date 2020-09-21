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Urgent Updates From The Frontline: "The Common Sense Show" Host Dave Hodges | Richard Sacks
Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 9/20/20
Listen online: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio
I have followed the work of Dave Hodges and his "The Common Sense Show" (http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com) with admiration for many years. His program is dedicated to peaceful, non-violent social and political change, and he is educating the public to what is happening in the world and why, in order to help bring about that change and avoid the dark future our rulers plan for us. Dave's exceptional sources of information guarantee an intense, fast-moving conversation, and it's educational for me and our visitors when he gets to visit.
Two of the topics we'll get into this time are issues around US-China relations and what's really going on with the "pandemic" being used to accomplish many of the nefarious objectives of the New World Order. Other topics are bound to come up, as everything is connected. At the time of this writing, Dave has thousands of videos still up and available on YouTube. Until they disappear, they represent an extensive library of his reports that our viewers are encouraged to use for their ongoing self-education, covering many aspects of world events https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfGsBebGrr1Cwlp38gtT55w
I hope you'll be with us on Sunday for an in-depth look at some aspects of what's going on around us that you are not likely to hear elsewhere. Dave and I look forward to an unscripted free ranging exchange, and learning a lot from each other. Mark it down on your calendar for this Sunday.
For those of you who would like to support our work, help keep us on the air in the face of massive censorship, and help us fund the projects we have waiting in the wings, please visit our new Subscribe Star page and tell others. It can be found at https://www.subscribestar.com/lostartsradio
In addition to the Sunday shows and livestreams that introduce you to inspiring people and projects (http://www.lostartsradio.com), we are also entering our second year with Planetary Healing Club (http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com). PHC is a private, members-only platform, a supportive and interactive environment where I can speak with you freely about information that would be censored on the usual public platforms where most of our audio and video presentations are found. PHC is for you, when you're ready to really get deeply into special self-healing protocols and start transforming your life for the better. I'm there live to meet and talk with you every week. It's interactive, with live chat and plenty of time for Q&A, comments and any input you want to contribute. It's a rare opportunity for those ready to experience a radically better quality of life, and willing to do the work on themselves to make it happen. Learn more about it at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com.
Finally, don't forget our news show on national and world events, for one hour every week at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST, called Lost Arts Radio Live (http://www.lostartsradio.com/live). It's where we look at some events of the past week, and what the significance is for your life and for the future of our world. After "Lost Arts Radio Live" is a half-hour break, followed by our weekly meeting of the Planetary Healing Club, which you can join for a minimum donation of just $25/month at http://www.planetaryhealingclub.com. Meet me there when you're ready to transform your experience of life for the better.
Richard Sacks, Host
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