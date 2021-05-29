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CA SWEEPSTAKES for the NEEDLE – Is it LEGAL??
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50 views • May 29, 2021
May 27, 2021
$15 Million to entice CA residents to get the poison needle?
CA is trying to bamboozle people into this unlawful "sweepstakes."
I can think of many other things to spend that money on, can't you? Let me know in a comment below.
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$15 Million to entice CA residents to get the poison needle?
CA is trying to bamboozle people into this unlawful "sweepstakes."
I can think of many other things to spend that money on, can't you? Let me know in a comment below.
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
List your local group for FREE and boost your visibility with California patriots!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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