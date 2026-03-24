Only at the Precipice – The Moment of Destruction That Will Change Everything

John Michael Chambers delivers a sobering truth from the Q drops—a truth that many would rather avoid: only at the precipice, at the moment of destruction, will people find the will to change.





This is not about a minor downturn. Not about a temporary inconvenience. The betrayal of the people by both government and private interests—of all stripes—must and will be total. It must be historic. So much so that it will reverberate for hundreds of years, as all of humanity teaches their children to never let these things happen again.





Every institution has sold us out. Law enforcement. The judiciary. The legislative branch. Military powers. The executive branch. Bureaucratic bastions. Corporations. The house of faith. Financial institutions. Charitable organizations. International bodies. The sell-out must be complete. Arguable. Grievous. Abhorrent in ways that many cannot or will not grasp.





A scare event is necessary. It is on the way.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.