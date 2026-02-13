Update on Life, Levi and Love

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
So I had several thoughts floating around, and I knew if I did a video, God would coalesce them into a powerful word from God. So here are some super encouraging words and updates from our life, for Levi the Colorado Mountain dog and LOVE...
If you can give or share the GiveSendGo we started for Levi, here is the link: