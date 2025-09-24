An energetic Latin-inspired track driven by buoyant percussion—congas, timbales, and syncopated claps—layered with playful brass and sprightly piano riffs, Uptempo bass and crisp guitars propel lively verses, while call-and-response vocals and rhythmic "chick chick chicky boom" hooks keep the dancefloor moving





(Verse 1) In old Havana, where the cobblestones gleam, A half-century slumber, a long-forgotten dream. The doors were all shuttered, the memories grew faint, A whisper of stories, like figures in paint. The rum flowed in secrets, the music played low, But the heart of the city was missing its glow. (Chorus) Oh, Sloppy Joe's, the legend is back, From a long, sleepy exile, a well-trodden track. The glasses are gleaming, the bar is so long, A new generation is singing the song. The mojitos are chilling, the cigars are alight, Havana's bright spirit, reborn in the night. (Verse 2) Frank Sinatra once lingered, and Hemingway, too, Shared a drink and a story, a moment or two. The movie stars whispered, the tourists all stared, At the grand wooden bar, and the flavors they shared. Then the world turned on its head, and the good times all froze, A padlock on history, as everyone knows. (Chorus) Oh, Sloppy Joe's, the legend is back, From a long, sleepy exile, a well-trodden track. The glasses are gleaming, the bar is so long, A new generation is singing the song. The mojitos are chilling, the cigars are alight, Havana's bright spirit, reborn in the night. (Bridge) The dust has been wiped from the tables and chairs, And the echoes of laughter now fill all the air. A new chapter begins, with the old tales in mind, Leaving the decades of silence behind. The bartenders are ready, the old photos remain, A sweet taste of history, washing away pain. (Chorus) Oh, Sloppy Joe's, the legend is back, From a long, sleepy exile, a well-trodden track. The glasses are gleaming, the bar is so long, A new generation is singing the song. The mojitos are chilling, the cigars are alight, Havana's bright spirit, reborn in the night. (Outro) Yes, Sloppy Joe's is back, hear the rhythm and beat, The heart of Havana, now perfectly complete. The heart of Havana, so bitter and sweet.