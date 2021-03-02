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FULL SHOW: Breaking: Democrats Storm Georgia Capitol… Will They Be Labeled Insurrectionists?
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20 views • March 02, 2021
For all the obsessing the Democrats and mainstream media did over the “insurrection” on the Capitol on January sixth, they did quite a job ignoring Democrat protesters who invaded the Georgia state capitol today in outrage the new Georgia election laws call for a valid ID to receive an absentee ballot. New allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo have surfaced, along with an awkward video of him asking a woman to ‘eat the whole sausage’. More Biden voter remorse as Charlamagne tha god is calling out the Biden crime bills and other moves against Black Americans on a podcast with T.I.. Daniel McCarthy joins to discuss the vote audit underway in Arizona. The liberal attack on the innocence for children and white people continues.
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