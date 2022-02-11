Live Aid - 1985 Concert [Part 3] - Music Video

Billed as "the day music changed history," the Live Aid concerts of July 13, 1985, were held to raise money to fight the horrifying famines sweeping Africa. The brainchild of Bob Geldof and representing the efforts of countless musicians and technicians, Live Aid was a genuine and inspiring effort to help the victims of an overwhelming calamity.



Featuring:

Bette Midler - Intro to Madonna

Madonna - Holiday

Madonna - Get into the Groove

Freddie Mercury and Brian May - Is this the World We Created

Paul McCartney - Let it Be

Band Aid Finale - Do They Know It's Christmas

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - American Girl

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Refugee

Black Sabbath feat. Ozzy Osbourne - Paranoid

Reo Speedwagon - Can't Fight this Feeling

Reo Speedwagon - Roll with the Changes

Crosby Stills and Nash - Teach Your Children

Judas Priest - Living After Midnight

Judas Priest - Green Manalishi

Cars - Just What I Needed

Cars - Heartbreak City

Neil Young - The Needle and the Damage Done

Neil Young - Nothing is Perfect (in Gods Perfect Plan)

Thomson Twins - Revolution

Eric Clapton - White Room

Eric Clapton - Shes Waiting

Eric Clapton - Layla

Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight

Duran Duran - Union of the Snake

Duran Duran - Save A Prayer

Duran Duran - The Reflex

Patti Labelle - Imagine

Patti Labelle - Forever Young