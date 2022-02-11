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Live Aid - 1985 Concert [Part 3] - Music Video
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12 views • February 11, 2022
Billed as "the day music changed history," the Live Aid concerts of July 13, 1985, were held to raise money to fight the horrifying famines sweeping Africa. The brainchild of Bob Geldof and representing the efforts of countless musicians and technicians, Live Aid was a genuine and inspiring effort to help the victims of an overwhelming calamity.
Featuring:
Bette Midler - Intro to Madonna
Madonna - Holiday
Madonna - Get into the Groove
Freddie Mercury and Brian May - Is this the World We Created
Paul McCartney - Let it Be
Band Aid Finale - Do They Know It's Christmas
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - American Girl
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Refugee
Black Sabbath feat. Ozzy Osbourne - Paranoid
Reo Speedwagon - Can't Fight this Feeling
Reo Speedwagon - Roll with the Changes
Crosby Stills and Nash - Teach Your Children
Judas Priest - Living After Midnight
Judas Priest - Green Manalishi
Cars - Just What I Needed
Cars - Heartbreak City
Neil Young - The Needle and the Damage Done
Neil Young - Nothing is Perfect (in Gods Perfect Plan)
Thomson Twins - Revolution
Eric Clapton - White Room
Eric Clapton - Shes Waiting
Eric Clapton - Layla
Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight
Duran Duran - Union of the Snake
Duran Duran - Save A Prayer
Duran Duran - The Reflex
Patti Labelle - Imagine
Patti Labelle - Forever Young
Featuring:
Bette Midler - Intro to Madonna
Madonna - Holiday
Madonna - Get into the Groove
Freddie Mercury and Brian May - Is this the World We Created
Paul McCartney - Let it Be
Band Aid Finale - Do They Know It's Christmas
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - American Girl
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Refugee
Black Sabbath feat. Ozzy Osbourne - Paranoid
Reo Speedwagon - Can't Fight this Feeling
Reo Speedwagon - Roll with the Changes
Crosby Stills and Nash - Teach Your Children
Judas Priest - Living After Midnight
Judas Priest - Green Manalishi
Cars - Just What I Needed
Cars - Heartbreak City
Neil Young - The Needle and the Damage Done
Neil Young - Nothing is Perfect (in Gods Perfect Plan)
Thomson Twins - Revolution
Eric Clapton - White Room
Eric Clapton - Shes Waiting
Eric Clapton - Layla
Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight
Duran Duran - Union of the Snake
Duran Duran - Save A Prayer
Duran Duran - The Reflex
Patti Labelle - Imagine
Patti Labelle - Forever Young
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