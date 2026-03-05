BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glyphosate Alert: Defend Your Body from This Silent Killer
BrightVideos
BrightVideosCheckmark Icon
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


  • -Glyphosate, widely used herbicide in Roundup, permeates global food supply and classified probable human carcinogen by IARC.

  • -Article claims glyphosate disrupts detoxification by depleting sulfate, impairing liver function and systemic toxin elimination processes.

  • -Glyphosate allegedly damages gut microbiome, killing beneficial bacteria, promoting dysbiosis, inflammation, and increased intestinal permeability.

  • -Chemical reportedly chelates essential minerals like zinc and magnesium, disrupting enzymes, immunity, and neurological health.

  • -Detox protocol proposes sulfur intake, probiotics, mineral replenishment, toxin binders, and supporting liver, kidneys, and sweating.


    • Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


    ▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

    ▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

    ▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


    Watch more exclusive videos here:


    🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

    🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

    🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


    Follow us on all our social platforms:


    🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

    🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

    🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

    🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

    🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

    🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

    🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

    🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

    🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

    🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

    🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

    🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore


    Keywords
    healthglyphosatewarning
    FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
    Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
    Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
    Related videos

    No related videos yet.

    Recent News
    U.S. and Ecuador launch joint military ops against narco-terrorist cartels

    U.S. and Ecuador launch joint military ops against narco-terrorist cartels

    Willow Tohi
    Forget oranges: These common foods pack a bigger vitamin C punch

    Forget oranges: These common foods pack a bigger vitamin C punch

    Cassie B.
    Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

    Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

    Kevin Hughes
    How stress affects your immune system and what you can do about it

    How stress affects your immune system and what you can do about it

    Laura Harris
    Rutabaga: Nutritional Profile, Reported Health Benefits and Culinary Applications

    Rutabaga: Nutritional Profile, Reported Health Benefits and Culinary Applications

    Kevin Hughes
    The protein puzzle: Why getting the right amount from the right sources matters

    The protein puzzle: Why getting the right amount from the right sources matters

    Evangelyn Rodriguez
    More from Brighteon
    Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
    Help & Information
    Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
    Follow Us
    Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

    © Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

    Privacy Policy

    Account
    Log In
    Create an Account
    Keyboard Shortcuts
    Settings
    Change Theme

    © Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

    Privacy Policy