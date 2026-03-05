Glyphosate Alert: Defend Your Body from This Silent Killer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-Glyphosate, widely used herbicide in Roundup, permeates global food supply and classified probable human carcinogen by IARC.
-Article claims glyphosate disrupts detoxification by depleting sulfate, impairing liver function and systemic toxin elimination processes.
-Glyphosate allegedly damages gut microbiome, killing beneficial bacteria, promoting dysbiosis, inflammation, and increased intestinal permeability.
-Chemical reportedly chelates essential minerals like zinc and magnesium, disrupting enzymes, immunity, and neurological health.
-Detox protocol proposes sulfur intake, probiotics, mineral replenishment, toxin binders, and supporting liver, kidneys, and sweating.
