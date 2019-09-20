How Many Black Men Can One Murder Before Being Arrested?

I came up with an idea. Why don't we nationalize Hollywood?!?



Hollywood has proven themselves to being a CABAL.



Cabals CONSPIRE.



"Conspiracy" is the actual mechanism behind COLLUSION, something that isn't a crime in and of itself, but America has been gulled into believing such.



What's my proof, you say?



The decision to remove Trump's Walk of Fame star.



No mention of removing Harvey Weinstein's star, oh,no.



Kevin Spacey's? Not a bloody peep.



Bill Cosby's? His is quite a different situation: he was cajoled into this behaviour, much as former NY Governor Eliot Spitzer was cajoled into being Client #9 in the Emperor's Club scandal. I dare say that Cosby was groomed into order to be MADE THE FACE OF HOLLYWOOD PERVERSION as drugging women in order to force sex upon them just seems so...unseemly, as "if one is so 'rich and powerful', why would they need DRUGS"?!?



Give that some thought.



Wall Street threw a party after the news of Spitzer's involvement became public. How come the names of Clients 1 through 8 aren't common knowledge? Alas, I digress.



Hollywood is 100% behind what we call our news programs. 96% of our television programming is run by six corporations with 147 interlocking board of directors. The numbers will vary slightly, but generally, these are the figures. Of course, the intelligence agencies branched out and became NEWS ANCHORS.



They have BETRAYED OUR TRUST.



Our "watchdogs"have become "LAPDOGS" for the BABY RAPING SCUMBAGS.



Remember that I'll never refer to the ADRENOCHROME JUNKIES in Hollywood as "ELITE", and nor should YOU.



Reading a script into a camera shouldn’t be elevated much higher than PORN.

#NATIONALIZEHOLLYWOOD 🎥

#WALKAWAYFROMHOLLYWOOD 🎥



Ed Buck murdered TWO BLACK MEN with impunity. He was going for a trifecta when things went awry.