THE ONLY REASON TINA PETERS IS IN JAIL 🗳 IS BECAUSE SHE CAN EXPOSE DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS

Dominion Voting Systems have an internet connected, remotely controlled "backdoor" that is an engineered feature and was demonstrated in Georgia along with its vote flipping capabilities that are undetectable, which flipped Trump votes to Biden.





Tina Peter's forensic analyst @PatriotMarkCook goes through a live presentation to show exactly how it's done for Georgia state and election officials.





President Trump demands the release of TINA PETERS!





Given a 9 year death sentence in a Colorado prison by a Democrat governor for exposing the stolen 2020 election.





– President Donald J. Trump





Source: https://x.com/TheSCIF/status/2034650269808537789





Thumbnail: https://x.com/TheSCIF/status/2034443516441485355