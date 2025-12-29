A New Cultural Revolution Has Already Begun w/ Xi Van Fleet

See exclusives athttps://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Author and activist Xi Van Fleet joins me to reveal what it was really like growing up in China during the Cultural Revolution—and why she believes the same authoritarian patterns are emerging in America today. She warns how well-intentioned yet deeply misled individuals are paving the way for a future where freedom erodes and power consolidates into the hands of the very few. Learn more and follow her at X @XVanFleet

