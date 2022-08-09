Only real true Christians' past timelines are altered by Satan into sin & horror & demonic attacks

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). Satan Lucifer goes back into the past timeline of only the real Christians to alter it into sin and horror and demon attacks, and turns it into an absolute nightmare life and childhood, and tries to kill you from before you are born. God allows it out of love, because fire tempers steel and fire refines rocks into pure gold. However, everything will backfire on Satan Lucifer, because the real Christians will come back to destroy him and stomp on his head and make him into a toilet seat. Satan Lucifer gives the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “Jezebel spirit filled” “female church donators loving” “unbiblical post-1873 tithe 10% income tax stealing” “ordained & allowed & trained” pastors and “Bible redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” fake religious Christians normal religious lives in church and comfort and safety from assassinations and lots of church donators and love from church members and wealth. The Illuminati NWO does not try to cook them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day, or cut off their income, or send demons all day long to attack, or send witchcraft & psychic attacks, or poison them with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, or send Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins to try to shoot them in the head in their apartment lobbies, or slaughter their families or manipulate their families’ brains to try to kill them, or gang-stalk them with millions of reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witches, or kick them out of every job, or send their time travel Terminator avatars into their past timeline schools as schoolmates to try to destroy them, or do thousands of other things to them, because they are on Satan Lucifer’s side. They redefine Bible verses for him to remove all of God’s protection, in order to get abortion legalized so that its black magick energy can be used to release millions of fallen angel devils from the abyss to exterminate the human specie with sword & famine & plague & demon armies. The devil is very happy and appreciative of these Western feminist nations’ pastors and religious Christians hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings to stick their middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing 10% tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster office, and doing thousands of other things. However, if you are a real Christian, the devil and millions of assassins and Satanists and witches and demons and fallen angels and world rulers and the Western feminist nations’ 33.3% returned nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar population will frantically try to kill you because you restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist and stop their human extermination agenda. When they come to try to kill you, they will all get destroyed as the Word of God says, so banzai charge them and hunt down Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels and the millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins. Do not believe the redefined Bible verses of your pastors and hide in silence in fear to condone the torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating of 12 million of our children by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid witch feminists and throwing of their leftover human meat into the supermarket food and restaurant food, and cover-up all the black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar world leaders’ names & secrets & crimes & activities & methods & plans





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